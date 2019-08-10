HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Ray Murphy, 76, will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Barber and Brother Stanley Reeves officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Moss Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Murphy passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 31, 1943, in Morgan County to James Carl Murphy and Goldie Lucille Lemley Murphy. He was employed by North Alabama Glass Company as an auto glass mechanic, prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Donald Murphy; and sisters, Carolyn Forman and Doyce Maxwell.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Murphy; three sons, Mike Murphy, Jason Murphy (Dee Dee) and Jeremy Murphy (Regina); one daughter, Amanda Williams (Rick); three sisters, Kathy Taylor (Howard), Vickey Eaton (James Bomar) and Judy Dunn (Pat); 10 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
