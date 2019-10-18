DECATUR
Ray Nixon, 85, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. His visitation will be on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Reverend Brian Blass is officiating.
Mr. Nixon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Stephenson Nixon; two sons, Steve Nixon (Lynn) and Patrick Nixon (Laura); grandchildren, Ginny Sumrall (Jon), Stephen Nixon, Elizabeth Nixon, Will Nixon and Matt Nixon; four great-grandchildren, Sam Sumrall, Sadie Sumrall, Stella Sumrall and Selah Sumrall; and sister, Doris Tuten (Johnny).
He is preceded in death by parents, Bob and Dessie Nixon, twin brother, and Raymond Nixon.
He was a longtime active member of Central Baptist Church. Ray served on Decatur City Council for 12 years. Administrator Services Director, and Volunteered in many civic organizations.
Pallbearers include Stephen Nixon, Will Nixon, Matt Nixon, Will Stephenson, Matt Stephenson, and Tim Nixon. Honorary pallbearers are Max Patterson, Steve Abbott, Steve Tooten, Clarke Rountree, and Richard Nixon.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church.
