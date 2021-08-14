DANVILLE — Rayburn Brown, 89, of Danville, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Howell Dean Eddy officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Rayburn is survived by his children, Kevin Ray (Mavis) of Danville, AL and Brenda Kay (Jeff) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Nell Brown of Danville, AL; parents, Marion and Viola Brown; two brothers, Ratliff and Morris Brown; one sister, Olene Brown, all of Danville, AL; one grandson, Shane Edmondson, of Hartselle, AL; three sisters-in-law, Betty Brown and Betty Jo Brown, of Danville, AL and Janet Eddy, of Hartselle, AL; one nephew, David Allen Brown, of Danville, AL.
Rayburn was a hardworking man who loved his grandchildren and Alabama football. He retired from Fruehauf Aluminum of Decatur, AL after 35 years, also worked various security job afterwards. He will be missed by all who knew him.
