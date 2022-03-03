DANVILLE — Memorial Services for Rayburn Lake will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Peck Funeral Home with visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 PM and funeral service at 3:00 PM with Brother Tom Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Lake died on March 2, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born March 26, 1947, in Morgan County to Harold L. and Dorothy McCleskey Lake, who preceded him in death. He was employed by Solutia for 38 years, where he retired as a Calibration Technician. He served in the United States Army National Guard. He married his best friend and love of his life, Debbie Edwards Lake, on December 9 of 1994. He was a devoted father and grandfather and never missed a chance to watch his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid bass fisherman and could fix anything. He always had a kind word to say and a joke to brighten anyone’s day. He was a dedicated friend to many. Mr. Lake touched so many lives. His warm smile and giving heart will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Edwards Lake; sons, Cleeton Springer, (Stacey) and Scott Springer (Alexia); seven grandchildren, Gracie Poe, Colin Springer, Ella Springer, Lyndie Springer, Mia Springer, Reed Springer and Ava Springer; sisters, Reatha Tanksley (Tim) and Jannice Garner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Danny Wallace, John Tanner, Ricky Naylor, Tad Campbell, Byron Jones and Rex Glenn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his lifelong friends, Jimmie Lake, W.D. Perry, Doug Ledbetter, Don Long, Ronnie Lewis and Lee Baron.
