DECATUR — Funeral service for Reverend Raymond Eugene Feltman, age 86, of Decatur, will be Friday, December 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Terry N. Taylor, Sr. and Bishop Brian Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Reverend Feltman, who died Monday, December 14, 2020, at his residence, was born October 28, 1934, in Jefferson County, to Thomas Mood Feltman, Sr. and Ruby Anne Mae Vines Feltman. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and great-granddaughter, Maria Leighann Patterson. Reverend Feltman served as a minister of the Church of God of Prophecy for many years, and worked as a drywall contractor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mattie Lou Bearden Feltman of Decatur; two daughters, Kathy Jean Taylor of Decatur, and Mattie Diane Patterson of Altoona; one brother, James Feltman of Birmingham; two sisters, Stella Hendrick of Columbia, SC and Nancy Gilbert of Birmingham; four grandsons, Terry Neal Taylor, Jr., Joseph Lee Taylor, Jr., Marshell Dwayne Patterson, and David Allen Patterson; and three great-grandchildren, Kalebh Allen Patterson, Nicholas Elijah Taylor, and Karsen Allen Patterson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
