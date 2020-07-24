DECATUR — Raymond Jackson Riggs, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. His visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th. His Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Ted Amey, and Dr. Richard Templeton.
Mr. Riggs is survived by his wife, Peggy Riggs; two daughters, Cindy Calhoun (Virgil) and Robbie Burk (Reed); two sons, David Riggs (Terrie) and Danny Riggs (Lisa); two sisters, Peggy Ann Holmes and Carol Spainhour; nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David “Wash” Riggs and Mildred Rodgers Riggs; two sisters, Sybil Ward and Mary Lou Robinson; one brother; Wayne Riggs.
Pallbearers include Danny Riggs, David Riggs, Ben Riggs, Phillip Templeton, Richard Templeton and Jared Templeton.
Mr. Riggs spent his life building roads and bridges for the great state of Alabama working for the Alabama Department of Transportation and retired on September 1, 1994 after 42 years of service. He was an avid Alabama football fan and loved going to the mountains with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
