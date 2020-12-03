DECATUR
The family of Raymond Ledlow, age 73, of Decatur, will host a graveside service on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Chris Martin officiating. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Ledlow, who died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital, was born April 9, 1947, in Lawrence County, to Felton Ledlow and Hazel Clark Ledlow. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Joe, Wayne, Roy, Danny, and Mike Ledlow; and one granddaughter, Kaylah Lindsey. He retired from Coca-Cola as warehouse manager following 43 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda McDolgle Ledlow of Decatur; two daughters, Cindy Wright (Gil) of Hartselle, and Karen Lindsey (Gary) of Moulton; four sisters, Linda Denney of Decatur, Janice Burks (J.D.) of Hillsboro, Sheila Sapp (George) of Hartselle, and Sandra Chittam (Mark) of Decatur; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Ledlow and Katie Ledlow; four grandchildren, Nick Lindsey (Alex) of Trinity, Natalie Wright of Hartselle, Anna Kate Wright of Hartselle, and Jake Lindsey of Moulton; and two great- grandchildren, Olivia Kelley and Kayleigh Lindsey (Baby Girl), both of Trinity.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 772 Pleasant Hill Road, Decatur, AL 35603.
