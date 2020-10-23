DECATUR
Raymond Scotty Terry of Decatur, Alabama went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his family singing hymns and in prayer as he passed into eternity.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Decatur Baptist Church with visitation from 1:15 until 2:00 p.m. Dr. Jackie Kay and Reverend Danny Holmes will be officiating. Masks will be mandatory. Private family graveside after at Roselawn Cemetery.
Scotty was born March 28, 1938 in Decatur, Alabama to Casey Terry and Sara Lou Hunter. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1956. On February 9, 1963, he was married to his wife Nancy Gilliam Terry. Scotty and Nancy celebrated 57 years of marriage this year. Scotty retired as an Electrical Maintenance Supervisor from Browns Ferry - TVA after 45 years of service. He served his Lord faithfully at Decatur Baptist Church as a Sunday School Department Director and teacher. He also loved serving in the Literature Ministry which was the highlight of his week. He was also a member of Gideons International. He had a heart for missions and would not miss an opportunity to serve his church and his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Glenn Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Terry; daughters, Dana O’Brian, Tanya Robertson and Amy Hebden; six brothers and sisters, and six granddaughters.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hebden, Hank Kimbrell, Bruce Kimbrell, Jeff Gilliam, Zak Robertson and Keith Rose. Honorary will be Shawn O’Brian.
Online condolences can be sent to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
