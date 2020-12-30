ATHENS — Raymond Swanner, Jr., 87, of Athens, AL, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Westminister Memory Care Facility in Decatur, AL.
Family only Visitation will be held at McConnell Funeral Home today, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. There will be a public Graveside Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Cemetery with McConnell Funeral Home directing. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Swanner, Sr. and Gladys Dean Swanner and wife, Jeannette; and sister, Faye Craig.
He is survived by his brothers, Don Swanner (Mickey) and Billy Wayne Swanner; sister, Paulette Dean (Jimmy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was a member of West Highland Baptist Church of Athens. He was a sergeant with the Athens City Police Department for 24 years and he also served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Ray was a musician, a singer, and he enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a kind and humble man who was loved by many. Ray and his wife Jeannette loved and treated their nieces and nephews as their own.
He received loving care by Country Living Assisted Living in Vinemont and Westminister Memory Care Facility in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that you consider contributions to Hospice of the Valley or your favorite charity.
