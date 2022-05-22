MOULTON — Funeral for Raymond E. Thrasher, 85, of Moulton will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at Aldridge Grove Church of Christ, at 2 p.m. with Jim Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Thrasher, who died Friday, May 20, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, was born July 24, 1936. Ray retired from EFP South and was a farmer who enjoyed tractors, raising cattle and bailing hay. He was a good neighbor and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ocie Thrasher and Ella Eugenia Drane, Betty Howton Thrasher; brother, Tommy Drane; daughter, Ronda Thrasher; granddaughter, Betty Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Doris Nell Thrasher; sons, David Thrasher (Stacey), Ricky Swann, Busby Swann (Alexis); daughter, Wanda Shroyer (Eric); grandchildren, Riley Thrasher, Willis Brown, Raymond Brown, Blake Swann (Jessica), Kealee Sibley (Garrett), Tyler Swann, Kirby Swann, Casey Swann; brothers, Buddy Thrasher, Coy Thrasher, Ocie Thrasher, Carl Drane, Henry Drane; sisters, Joyce Mitchell, Juanita Webb; four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
