TRINITY — Service for our gracious mother Reba Ann Lowery Hamilton will be held at Caddo Congregational Church on Saturday at 1:00 PM with Brother David Lowery and Brother Greg Standridge officiating. The family will have a visitation starting at 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM and the burial will be in Caddo Cemetery.
Mrs. Hamilton passed away on Sunday March 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1938 to Farris Elmer and Gladys Lowery. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hamilton and son, Phillip Hamilton.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Rhodes and husband, Felton; son, Keith Hamilton and wife, Terri; brother, Frank Pratt and wife, Candy, Elmer Lowery; sisters, Betty Puttman and husband, Jimmy, Melba Bayne, Geroldine Herron and husband, Benny, Christine Franz and husband, Rod; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of many friends who loved her.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.