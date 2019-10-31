PRICEVILLE — Reba Fairbanks, beloved mother and sister, passed away at the age of 74 on Monday, October 28, 2019. Reba was born to E.C. and Pearl Kyle on December 11, 1944, in Hartselle, Alabama, and was a longtime resident of Priceville. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gaylon, and her brother, Bobby Kyle.
She is survived by her sisters, Margarete Landers and Elaine Campbell; her brother, Thomas Kyle and his wife, Mari; her daughter, Tammie; her son, Kelly and his wife, Jessica; her son, Patrick; her son, Greg and his wife, Wendy and her granddaughter, Brooklyn.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 1st from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Priceville Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Ridout’s Brown- Service will be directing.
In lieu of flowers, Reba requested that donations be made in her honor to The Arc: www.thearc.org
