TANNER — Reba Maxine Sims, 91, of Tanner, Alabama passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her family at home.
Reba was the daughter of Mackie and Della Poff and stepdaughter of Marvin Bauer. Reba enjoyed her family, cooking, quilting, gardening, community, and cutting grass.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Roberts (Ricky) of Athens; sons, Steve Sims (Sherry) of Tanner, Don Sims (Susan) and Ronnie Sims (Karen) of Athens; six grandchildren, Adam Roberts (Dana) of Elkmont, Amanda Kennedy (Cody), Kimberly Eastep (Deshon), Lance Sims (Marie), all of Athens, Lindsay Moses (Wes) of Chelsea, AL and Victoria Mould (Luke) of Athens; great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Roberts, Hailey Kennedy, Savannah and Brayden Eastep, Tyler and Riley Ann Sims, Addie and Will Moses, and Maxine James Mould.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Coleman Sims; and brother, Charles Bauer.
A visitation will be held at Spry Funeral Home in Athens, Monday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 14th at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Tanner, officiated by Jimmy Swanner. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Contributions in memory of Reba can be made to First United Methodist Church of Tanner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.