DECATUR — Reba Sallie Barker Hess was born on July 27, 1927 in Limestone County, Alabama. She passed away January 21, 2021. She was a graduate of Athens High School, where she was a majorette. She attended Athens State University. She was baptized August 17, 1945 and was a member of Sixteenth Baptist Church.
Sallie was preceded in death by her husband, Willie C. Hess Jr.; her parents, Jim and Mattie Barker; six sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Jody Hess Brewer, Birmingham, Sam and Pam Hess, Birmingham, Johnny and Becky Hess Johnson, Trinity and Julie Hess Boyer, Decatur; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 3:00 in Decatur City Cemetery. The family requested to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. SE, Decatur, AL, 35601.
Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
