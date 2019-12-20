TRINITY — Funeral service for Reba Standridge, 96, of Trinity will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Standridge, who died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her residence, was born September 3, 1923, to Thomas Andrew Higgins and Mellissa Blackwood Higgins. She was a member of Caddo Congregational Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd Eugene Standridge; three brothers, two sisters and stepmother, Maggie Higgins.
Survivors include: son, Lyle (Phyllis) Standridge; three daughters, Linda Butler, Janie (Bobby) Whitlock and Venesia (Kenneth) Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Charlotte Cox for the years of dedication to their parents. Special thanks for caregiving to Vickie York and JoAnn Murphree as well as Midway Church of Christ ladies for preparing meals.
