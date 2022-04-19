LACEY’S SPRING — A Memorial service for Reba W. Henry, 75, will be today, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Risen Church with Pastor Tim Taylor and Bro. Chris Pike officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Henry died on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born September 27, 1946, in Morgan County, to Floyd Wiggington, Sr. and Mamie Maze Wigginton. She was a wonderful wife for her husband, mother and grandmother who loved her grandkids more than life itself. She loved her family and was always super proud of their accomplishments. Her titles could have been Helper, Encourager and Caregiver. She loved God and others with all of her heart, loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Preceding her in death were her parents and sisters, Lurleen Marko, Anne Walker and Frances Wigginton.
“Be Still and know that I am God” was her favorite verse.
Survivors include husband, Richard Milton; daughter, Johnna Watts; son, Daren Henry; brother, Floyd Wiggington, Jr.; sisters, Marsha Carolyn “Fox” Pike and Sarah Sharp; grandchildren, Zac Watts and Kari Watts; numerous nieces and nephews.
