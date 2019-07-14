MOULTON — Rebecca “Becca” LouAllen, 69, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
A member of Calvary Tabernacle, Becca loved to garden, can food, cook, and fish. She was known as Nana to her grand and great-grandbabies.
Survivors include her husband, Farrell LouAllen; daughters, Tammy Jo Bruton (Tim Miller), Sandra Arlene Robbins (Frankie) and Michelle Lee Alred (Courtney); grandsons, Alan Michael Bruton (Tayler), Bryan Alan Parker (Lauren), Noah Clay Hill and Evan Zane Alred; granddaughters, Rachel Nicole Bruton and Cami Bush; great-grandchildren, Sophie Lynne Parker, Caden Lee, Emiline LaRue, Victoria Isabelle Bruton, John Carter Bruton and Jay Michael Bruton; and sister, Betty Josie Campbell (Bobby).
Becca was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Ann Alred Scott; grandson, Dustin Lee Parker; and parents, Jim “Dynamite” and Tulip Atkins.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Scott, Benny Patterson, Clayton Armstrong, Bobby Kowall, Courtney Bush and Dustin Terry. Honorary pallbearers are Noah Clay Hill, Evan Zane Alred and Tom Jones.
The family extends special thanks to all of the angels who work as nurses at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.