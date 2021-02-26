HARTSELLE — Rebecca Carol Robinson Dean of Hartselle, AL, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Becky is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Dean; two sons, Chuck Dean and Jimmie Dean (Tracy); two daughters, Carol Dean and Kimberly Dean; her sister, Faye Sullivan (Bobby); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister. She was also “Grandma” to so many others.
Becky was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on August 26, 1944, to Nellie Grace Music and Arthur Robinson. Above all else, Becky was devoted to her family.
She was a stay at home mom and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children. She had a passion for walking the downtown area and visiting every yard sale and thrift store in town. To meet and know her was a blessing. As a result of her generous personality, she was loved by many and never met a stranger.
A Memorial Service will be held by her family at a later date.
She loved to support the downtown Hartselle Local Businesses so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you shop local.
We Love You Mom! We Love You Grandma Dean!
