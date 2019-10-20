DECATUR
2/3/1941 - 10/18/2019
Born in Decatur, AL, on February 3, 1941, Rebecca Pinkston Caddell was a graduate of Decatur High School and the University of Alabama. She was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity at the University and received a bachelor’s degree in Arts and Sciences. After graduation, she was a high school mathematics teacher in Decatur for many years.
Becki married her loving husband, Tom, of 57 years at First Presbyterian Church in Decatur, where she was a lifelong member. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to many people. She found some of her greatest joys in her grandchildren and great-nephew, who appropriately and affectionately called her “Becki.” Her two younger sisters, Penny and Puff, were her best friends and shared a strong bond in sisterhood.
Her many friends over the years will remember Becki for her vibrant personality and ever-thoughtful presence in their lives. Becki was known amongst her friends and family for her humble creativity and knowledge - Becki was an artist, jewelry designer, mathematician and avid reader. She was a jack of all trades.
At the time of her unexpected death, she was surrounded by loved ones, and she will be sorely missed by those she left behind.
Becki was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Pinkston and Nancy Worth Jones Pinkston, along with her sister, Penelope Pinkston Trammell. She is survived by: her husband, Thomas A. Caddell; her daughters, Kitty Caddell White (Tryg Hoff) and Lucy Bowen Caddell Taylor (Bruce); her sister, Worth Pinkston Fischer (Sam) and nephew, Charles Garland Hardwick III (Charlotte); her grandchildren, Isabelle O’Neal White, Rebecca Fairbanks Hart White, Virginia Worth Taylor, and Wilkinson Coats Taylor; and her great-nephew, Charles Garland Hardwick IV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. Her family held a private ceremony at the time of her passing, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
I remember Becki best reading "Lorna Doone" aloud to each other during the breaks at summer school in about 1956. My condolences to the family on her passing.
