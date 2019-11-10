DECATUR — Rebecca Pinkston Caddell will be interred in the Caddell family plot at Decatur City Cemetery on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Rebecca passed away on October 18, 2019. Since her death, her family and friends have celebrated her life with memories, tears and laughter. She will now be laid to eternal rest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.