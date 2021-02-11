DECATUR — Rebecca Stephenson Thornton, 59, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on February 9, 2021. Her visitation will be on Saturday February 13, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her Graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Jay Rhodes officiating.
She is survived by her husband Mark of 26 years; sons, Bobby (Whitney) Hackett and Tyler (Hayley) Thornton; daughter, Jericha (Chay) Rhodes; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Collins, Carter, Rhett, and Cohen; her mother, Dean Stephenson, sisters, Melissa Jansen and Jana (Danny) Hill.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Stephenson.
Rebecca loved spending time with her grandkids and her family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.