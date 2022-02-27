HARTSELLE — Reble Sue Evans Coffey, 88, passed away on February 25, 2022. She was born July 19, 1933. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1952 and married Willard Coffey in 1953. They had four children, Gary Coffey (Sherlene), Rickey Coffey (Dana), Randy Coffey and Lori Coffey Lott (Jeff). She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Kimberly Pace, Jodi Hyde, Jessica Smith, Clint Coffey, Mallory Lott, Lydia Coffey, and Evan Lott. She was also blessed with 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation is at Roselawn Funeral Home on Sunday, February 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, February 28, 2022 at East Highland Baptist Church in Hartselle at noon with visitation an hour prior. A private family burial will follow.
The family thanks SouthernCare New Beacon, Decatur for the hospice care she received.
