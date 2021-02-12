DECATUR — Ms. Recordia Lucille Fletcher Birgan was born August 25, 1931, to Henry Fletcher and Arnella Scott Fletcher. Recordia was the third born of four children and lived a loving heart filled life, caring for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and spreading her love to all. She confessed her love for Christ at an early age, and joined Macedonia Cumberland Church. She was a vivacious, and humorous soul, who touched everyone she met. Recordia was a loving mother, aunt, sister, and grandmother who was loved, and will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; her only son, Wayne Fletcher; sisters, Georgia Mae Cohen and Geraldine Ross; and brothers, Henry Fletcher Jr. and Carl L. Fletcher.
Recordia’s memory will be cherished by her only granddaughter, Kimberly Pendleton (Henry); great-grandchildren, Kelah Fletcher-Garth, Kiara Koger, and Sydra Pendleton; great-great-grandchildren, Jamaree Charnell, Se’Ara Smith, and Lynex Smith; sister-in law, Deliah Fletcher; a devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Edith Garner; and a host of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a special friend, Paul Kenard.
Knowing Rickey is to love her. She was so compassionate and loved her family. She was also blunt and straight forward. There will be no visitation. The Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Reynolds Funeral Home. Due to the recent pandemic, we ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing.
“I shall wear a crown, when it’s all over; I’m going to put on my robe and tell the story how I made it over”
Reynolds Funeral Home is assisting the family.
