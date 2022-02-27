DANVILLE — Funeral for Reda Alexander, 81, will be Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Alexander Welborn Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Ms. Alexander, who died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at NHC, was born, August 12, 1940.
