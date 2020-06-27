HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Reda Carolyn McGhee Bracken, 79, will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at New Center Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bracken died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1940 in Morgan County to Walter Scott McGhee and Annie Helen “Polly” Mills McGhee. She was employed by Decatur Morgan Hospital in their Receiving department prior to her retirement. She was a Baptist and was a member of New Center Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and visiting the mountains.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Stacey Bracken; and a grandson, Dewayne Terry.
Survivors include her husband, Hoyt Bracken; son, Scott Ray Bracken (Cindy); two daughters, Cindy Bracken Hendrix (Ken) and Susan Bracken Cook (Tim); brother, Everette McGhee; five grandchildren, Brandy Hendrix, Mitchell Scott Hendrix, Edward Terry, Ben Terry and Kaitlin Alexander; nine great-grandchildren, Emma Hendrix, Ella Hendrix, Tanner Hendrix, Summer Terry, Annabelle Rolin, Brayden Terry, Maci Alexander, Rylyn Alexander and Isabella Terry; and two great-great-grandchildren, Avery Grace Hendrix and Blakley Rae Hendrix.
Pallbearers will be Ben Terry, Mitchell Hendrix, Edward Terry, Doug Keel, Aric Alexander and Timothy Flannagin.
