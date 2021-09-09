TANNER
Funeral service for Regina Ann Ferguson, 74, will be today, September 9, 2021, with a 1:00 p.m. visitation at the Church at Stone River United Methodist Community and a 2:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service with Pastor Ted Amy officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Ferguson died Sunday September 5, 2021 at Lawrence Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1947 in Morgan County to Thomas F. Hunter, Sr. and Joy C. Hunter. She was a mother and a business owner in Tanner, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis Harold Ferguson and son, Clark Hunter Dillard. Survived by her sister, Katrina Sue Hunter; brother, Thomas F. Hunter, Jr.; son, John Tilden Dillard III; and two stepchildren, Jody Wright, Shawn Ferguson.
Mrs. Ferguson graduated from Decatur High School ‘65, attended University of North Alabama with a BA degree, and attended Athens State University graduating with a MBA in Business.
Mrs. Ferguson was a lifelong member of Ninth Street United Methodist Church in Decatur until Dissolvement in 2017. She then joined The Church at Stone River United Methodist Community till she passed. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of United Methodist Women, Red Hats Society, “Sweet Tones” of the Morgan County Dulcimer Association and Bunco Club.
Pallbearers will be Will Clark, Tim Salter, Shawn Bass, Spencer Faulkner and Bryan Johnson.
