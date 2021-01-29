TRINITY — Funeral service for Regina M. Ficklin, 54, will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ficklin died on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 13, 1966, in Morgan County to Willard Mason Miller and Helen Neal Sharp Miller. Regina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter-in-law, sister and friend. She was an avid Alabama fan, had a great love for flowers and working in her yard, but was happiest when she had family to visit, especially her grandkids. She was an employee of the Volunteers of America, helping in the care of special needs children.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her grandparents, O’Neal and Crucie Sharp.
Survivors include her husband, Garvin M. Ficklin; sons, Austin Ficklin and Steven C. Ficklin (Amber); daughter, Wendy N. Stockdale (Aaron); brothers, Mason Miller, Markham Miller and Monte Miller; grandchildren, Landyn Ficklin, Grayson Ficklin and Emery Ficklin; father-in-law, Marvin D. Ficklin; loving aunt, Brenda Sharp Page.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association @ 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
