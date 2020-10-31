HARTSELLE — Funeral for Regina Moore Stinson, 58, will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Ben Bates and Brother John Tucker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at New Center Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stinson passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 20, 1961, in Morgan County to Kenneth Moore and C.L. Blankenship Moore. Regina was an active member of New Center Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved singing, being a member of the choir, helped start the children’s church and was instrumental in starting the Church Library. She was a substitute teacher at Sparkman Elementary School and Decatur City Schools, was a member of S.A.V.E.S and was a former E.M.T. Regina loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Moore.
Survivors include her husband, John Lewis Stinson; one son, John Tyler Stinson (Allie); one daughter, Kristi Lynne Graham (Mike); her mother, C.L. Blankenship Moore; one brother, Kenneth Scott Moore (Melissa); one sister, Deborah Faye Hoenig (Eddie); and seven grandchildren, Madygael, Olivia, Jace, Makayla, McKinley, Michael and Maggie.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Halbrooks, Kent King, Jonathan Sharp, Gary Blankenship, Michael Graham and Wayne Brown.
