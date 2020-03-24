TOWN CREEK — Rene “Chico” Hernandez, 60, of Town Creek died March 23, 2020. There will be a private service for family only at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, followed by burial in Elmwood Cemetery.
Rene Hernandez, better known as Chico to everyone, was a loving father, paw paw and friend. He loved Alabama football, swinging in his hammock, and spending time with family and friends. He was a hard worker that would help anyone, and never met a stranger.
Chico is survived by daughters, Tonya Swoopes (Wesley), Trinity, Ana Caldwell (Brian), Harvest and Sabina Gregg (Cameron), Decatur; two wonderful grandkids, Madyson Swoopes and Carson Gregg, and a special friend, Janet Parker.
