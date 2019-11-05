TOWN CREEK — Funeral for Ret. Sgt. James Dawson, 70, of Town Creek will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Scotty Letson and Ret. Sgt. Major Al Isbell officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Sgt. Dawson, who died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home, was born February 7, 1949, to James Robert Dawson, Sr. and Annis P. Jeffreys Dawson. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, retired after 26 years as a Green Beret, Member of Hatton Masonic Lodge No. 879 F.&A.M. and retired from BP Amoco. He loved the outdoors, woods, mountains and streams. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Dawson.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane Dawson; son, Chad Dawson; daughter, Shea (Dwight) Pilgrim; two brothers, Willard Dawson and Lester Dawson; six sisters, Doris Berry, Delores Terry, Janise Graves, Jeanette Knighten, Judy Mardis and Sylvia Crow; five grandchildren, Lauren Sims, Bailey Dawson, Abby Pilgrim, Will Pilgrim and Katie Dawson.
Pallbearers will be Al Isbell, Patrick Conner, Cliff Mansell, Paul Wilmoth, Gerald Steely and Charles March.
Honorary pallbearers will be the 20th Special Forces Group.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
