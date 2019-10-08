HILLSBORO — Funeral for Retired Lt. Col. Wimpy Gillespie, 88, of Hillsboro will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Derrick Stewart, Rev. Daniel Gray and Rev. Jackie Davis officiating. Entombment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly known as East Lawrence Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Lt. Col. Gillespie, who died Thursday, October 3, 2019, was born November 8, 1930, to Percy Wade Gillespie and Lucy Mae Rutherford Gillespie. He was an active member of Independent Church, Hillsboro, and Crossway Ministries of Andalusia. He graduated from the University of North Alabama. He was an Airborne Ranger, Green Beret, retired school teacher, principal and coach. He retired from the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion, the Wild Turkey Federation, and the Retired Teacher Association. He loved God, his family and his country. He will be greatly missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Flint Gillespie and Howard “Hambone” Gillespie; two sisters, Myrtle Ruth Bell and Opal Gillespie.
Survivors include his wife, Unita Gillespie; two daughters, Doreatha Gillespie and Candace Stewart; two brothers, Billy Gillespie and James Gillespie; three sisters, Christine Guarisco, Peggy Shelton and Mary Ann Myers; five grandchildren, Christopher Terry, Bryce Stewart, Brinnley Stewart, Brody Stewart, and Brayden Stewart; and one great-grandchild, Lexi Terry.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Stewart, Brody Stewart, Christopher Terry, Mark Gillespie, Stanley Gillespie Don Gillespie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Shelton, Scott Shelton, Keith Shelton, Flint Gillespie, Jr., Victor Guarisco, Daniel Gillespie, Dewayne Hutto, Kenny Gillespie, Craig Gillespie, Michael Gillespie, Chad Griggs, Dylan Dyess, Dustin Dyess, Doug Gillespie, Chuck Danley and Jeff Ramsey.
