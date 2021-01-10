TRINITY — Graveside service for Reuel Way, 84, of Trinity, will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dwayne Woodall and Bro. Stanley Reeves officiating.
Mr. Way, who died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 18, 1936 to Harry Bruce “Buck” Way and Minnie McCaghren Way. He was an active member of Family Baptist Church. He was a hardworking, kind and generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand. He worked as a welder and truck driver. After retiring, he owned and operated Way Lawn Care. After his family, his joy was playing guitar and singing county and gospel music. Most weekends were spent making music with his family and friends in homes, storefronts, senior centers and churches. Recently, you would find him sharing stories with friends at Jack’s Restaurant. He will be truly missed by his entire circle of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carlton Way, Willard Way, Donald Way; and sister, Gladys Archer.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Melba Way; son, Dallon (Sandy) Shaw; daughters, Becky (Ken) Shelton, Charlotte (Delane) Lowery, Cynthia (Tony) Crow; brothers, Howell (Billie Jo) Way, Alton Way; sister, Annie Way Kirby Anderson; sisters-in-law, Nettie Way, Carolyn Way Hill; grandchildren and their families, Chris Shaw, Morgan Burch, Briana Manley, Joseph Lowery, Tori Crow, Luke Shelton; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be son-in-laws and grandsons.
