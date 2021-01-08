FALKVILLE — Rev. Albert Dean Estes of Falkville, Alabama passed away January 7, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born September 27, 1935 in Pulaski TN to Ewell Wade and Myrtle Pauline Ramsey Estes. Mr. Estes was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He pastored multiple churches in the East and West Cullman Associations. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley Ruth Estes Francis, brother, Willie Joe Estes.
Funeral services are Saturday January 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Daniels Chapel Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Aris and Reverend Jeremy Calloway officiating. Interment will follow services in Etha Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Moss Funeral Home in Cullman.
Survivors are wife of 63 years, Mary Vee Byrd Estes; daughter, Alison Renee Estes (Mike) Tomberlin; son, Darren Neil (Dawn) Estes; grandchildren, Lauren Estes, Natalee Estes, Aaron Estes, Flannery Tomberlin and Michaela Tomberlin.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.mossservicefh.com
Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
