TRINITY — Funeral for Reverend Arnold Bracken, 84, of Trinity will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Ronald Manley and Reverend George Whitten officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Reverend Bracken, who died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 6, 1935 to John and Bertie Bracken. He was a member of Mount View Baptist Church. From 1974 - 2014, he pastored four churches and was interim on four other occasions. Twenty-seven of the 40 years he filled the pulpit was done while working full time at Monsanto. Along with being a pastor, he also participated in home and foreign missions. Reverend Bracken was a true example of someone that showed God’s love by the way he lived. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marshall Bracken; sisters, Inez Hopper, Lorene Champion and Myrtle Lee Thompson.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Tula Lee Hill Bracken; son, Chris (Beth) Bracken; sister, Elzady Gelattie; two grandchildren, Joshua Bracken, Justin (Taylor) Bracken; three great-grandchildren, Jay Bracken, Branson Bracken, Raelynn Bracken.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Claborn, Stephen Claborn, Reverend Steve Kelso, Brent Gillespie, Byron Terry.
Family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
