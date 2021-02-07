DECATUR — Rev. Dr. Burl Lee Oliver Jr. (11/29/1929) passed away February 4, 2021 in Decatur, AL. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Dorsia Wiggins Oliver; his parents, Pearl Lee Wardlow and Burl Lee Oliver, Sr.; and two sisters, Catherine Hill and Margaret Nichol.
He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Dupree (Chris), Lynne Dunn (Chris), Melissa Allen (Brad); six grandchildren, Rachel Dunn Taylor (James), Joshua Oliver Dunn(Caroline), Jacob Alexander Dupree, Mathew Bradley Allen, Charlotte Frances Allen, and Stuart Oliver Allen; nieces and nephews, Anita Coffey and Beverly Hutto, Barron Hill.
Reverend Oliver was a graduate of Decatur High school. He attended Athens College, Birmingham Southern College, Emory University Candler School of Theology. He and his Dorsia devoted 73 years of their lives in ministry to the Lord. He served as pastor of the following congregations: Student Appointment Hillsboro-Morris Chapel, 1948; Priceville 1949-1951; Fultondale 1951-1952; McEachern Memorial (North Georgia Conference) 1952-1953; Lamons Chapel, Fivepoints, Curry (Jasper District) 1953-1956; Vernon First (Jasper District) 1956-1958; Forest Hills (Birmingham West) 1958-1963; Leighton First (Florence District) 1963-1965; Pleasant Grove (Birmingham West) 1965-1968; Columbiana First (Sylacauga District) 1968-1972; Holmes Street (Huntsville District) 1972-1974; Trinity (Tuscaloosa District) 1974-1976; Tuscaloosa District Superintendent 1976-1982; Albertville First (Albertville District) 1982-1986; Decatur First (Decatur District) 1986-1989; Latham (Huntsville District) 1989-1994.
A service of celebration will be held February 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Decatur First United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 9:30-10:45. The service will be live streamed at this link http://decaturfumc.org/ministires/live-streams.
The family would like to thank his dedicated caregivers and Hospice of the Valley nurses and staff for the care of Reverend Oliver.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Children’s Home, 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 10, Montgomery, AL 36016.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.