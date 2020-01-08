HARTSELLE — Rev. Dr. Jerry Coleman Smith, 84, died January 6, 2020. A graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Peck Funeral home directing. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the First Christian Church of Hartselle or to the SNAP Playground in Hartselle.
