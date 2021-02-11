DADEVILLE — Graveside service for Rev. Fred Eubern Halbrooks, age 100, formerly of Decatur, will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with Col. Jim Rennell officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home in Dadeville, AL.
Fred Eubern Halbrooks, at the amazing age of 100, passed peacefully into God’s glory on Monday, February 8, 2021.
He was born January 2, 1921 in Decatur, Alabama. He grew to love the Lord early as his mama and daddy infiltrated his life with the word of God and their faithfulness to attend church as a family. He was called to service for God early in life and attended Howard (now Samford) University in Birmingham, Alabama where he graduated and furthered his education at the seminary for the ministry. He was known to hitchhike back and forth from Birmingham to Decatur to see his family during his college days. He was blessed with a beautiful wife, Hazel and two sons, Bill and George and together they became a missionary family for the Southern Baptist in Brazil for 13 years. He loved Brazil and its people and was fluent in Portuguese.
After his return to the states, he and his family took home in Louisville, Kentucky where he preached and taught about the love of God. He worked for many years as a Director of Missions and as a key person for the Kentucky Baptist Convention Sunday School board and retired from there a man of great stature. Once retired, his work was not done and he preached many of Sundays at churches in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. He was an eloquent writer, speaker, preacher, teacher as well as an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
He loved to pass his wisdom to those who would listen and was nothing but selfless in his walk.
At the age of 65, after many years of the ministry, he realized the stock market could be his friend and he began a kinship with trading stocks which gave him great joy! He would often say to others “made any money today?” and then he would offer all he knew to prepare others to “make money” in the market. It was a joy to us all to learn those things that he taught himself along the way.
His second love was the beach - where he would sit and listen to God speak to him in sunrises, sunsets and the rolling of the waves. He was blessed to visit there often with friends and family.
He never met a stranger and his family and dear friends felt his love and concern for them every time they graced his presence. We will deeply miss him. We will keep his words so dear to us that he spoke on every parting - ”Be good to yourself.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Eubern Halbrooks Sr.; his mother, Girtle Uselton Halbrooks; his sweet wife, Hazel; his sons, Bill and George; sister, Laneese Lockhart; and brother, Truman Halbrooks.
He is survived by his sister, Melba June Mitchell of Arlington, Texas; nieces, Karen Mitchell Barnett, Sandra Halbrooks, Sarah H. Bullard, Cathy H. Sloan, Susie Crow McElroy, Sandra R. Ferguson, and Linda R. Stevenson; nephews, James Mitchell, Jon Roberson, Wayne Roberson, Jimmy Hunnicutt, Martin Crow, and Larry Crow; many great-nieces and nephews and dear friends from Kentucky, Texas, Tennessee and the great state of Alabama.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home in Dadeville, AL is in charge of the arrangements.
