CULLMAN — Funeral service for Rev. Herbert B. Smith, 85, will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bell Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be today, May 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
He was born December 3, 1935, in Morgan County to Tip Smith and Mertle Johnson Smith. Bro. Herbert Smith went home to be with Jesus on May 17, 2021. He was a Pentacostal preacher for 54 years, pastoring at Barnett’s Chapel Pentacostal Church, for 37 years, in Somerville, AL. He was a wonderful preacher, a great dad, and worked for Jesus and now it is his time for a rest with Jesus. Along with his ministry, he did carpentry work. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Betty Smith, Eloise Lackey and Tifford Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Smith; son, David Smith; daughter, Lynn Long (Andy); four grandchildren, Drew Long (Kristen), Jesse Long, Logan Smith and Jenna Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Harper and Teag.
Pallbearers will be Drew Long, Jesse Long, Austin Chaney, Logan Smith, Freddie Chaney and Rodney Johnson.
