DANVILLE — Funeral service for Rev. Homer Jones, 80, will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Hovis, Rev. Doug Raburn and Rev. David Roper officiating with Rev. Ricky Ball officiating at the graveside.Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Rev. Jones went to be with Jesus, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born November 9, 1939, in North Carolina to Guy Jones and Audrey Ray Jones. Mr. Jones was a sheet metal mechanic at Alfabco prior to his retirement. Homer and his wife, Betty, spent almost their entire marriage of over 60 years in ministry, Homer faithfully served The Lord. He shared the gospel both from the pulpit and through his daily life. He was currently serving as Pastor at Pleasant Hill Community Church in Houston, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lucille Trivett, Inez Miller and Christine Jones Ayers.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jones; one son, Homer Jones, Jr. (Jackie); two daughters, Tammy McCoy (Jim) and Alicha “Snook” Dupree (Ricky); four brothers, Landon Jones (Faye), Boyd Jones (Pat), Charles Jones (Trevia) and Robin Jones; one sister, Maple Williams; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
