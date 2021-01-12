DECATUR — Graveside Service for the Reverend Jacequeline Faye Morrow, 63 of Decatur, Alabama, will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Decatur City Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Willie Cowan officiating. Public viewing will be today from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Reverend Morrow, affectionately known as ‘Jackie’ to family and friends, was born to Bessie Rodgers Morrow Troupe and Lima Morrow on October 31, 1957 in Elizabethtown, KY. She departed this life on January 4, 2021 in Decatur, AL.
She was a sweet child who gave her life to Christ at an early age. She united with Hills Chapel C.P.C.A. where she served faithfully. Jackie graduated from Hartselle High School in 1975. She then continued her education at Calhoun Community College where she graduated from the nursing program with her LPN. Jackie worked at Decatur General Hospital but found more joy in helping people on her own everyday with charity work. Jackie was the kind of person who would give anyone the shirt off her back and she did it happily. She also retired from G.E. after 32 years of faithful work.
Jacequeline heard the call from God to preach his word and she answered the call. She worked for the Lord wholeheartedly and very graciously. Jackie always had a smile and an encouraging word for everyone and she never met a stranger.
Jacequeline was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Willie Bell Taylor and Linda Henry; one brother, Booker T. Morrow; and one great-grandchild, Zylen James Morrow.
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Audrea Morrow (Chris Williams); three grandsons, Fabien Morrow, Michael Morrow and Chanceton Morrow; three sisters, Bobbie Morrow Wright, Bonnie Watkins (Burl) and Angela Bell (Otis); one brother, Ronnie Morrow; one special niece who was like a little sister, Beverly Varner (John); and godgrandchild, Emily Parrott, all of Decatur; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances.
