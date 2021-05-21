MOULTON — Reverend James H. Hawkins, Jr., passed away peacefully during the morning hours of May 19, 2021 in Decatur. A private graveside service is planned with Reverend Marcus Lipscomb and Reverend Shane Williams officiating.
James was born on August 2, 1933 in Moulton to James H. Hawkins, Sr. and Etta Shelton Hawkins. He was a lifelong resident of Lawrence County and retired from General Motors.He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Wayne Hawkins; wife of 60 years, Mable Vaughan Hawkins; and five siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hawkins; sister, Carrie Hawkins Terry; one son, Tony Hawkins (Margaret) of Trinity; one daughter, Patricia Hill (C.E) of Decatur; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family extends special thanks to his nurses at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.