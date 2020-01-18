TRINITY — Funeral for Rev. James Toone, 87, of Trinity will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Suggs and Rev. Thomas Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Sylone Cemetery in Limestone County. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rev. Toone, who died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his residence, was born, March 9, 1932, to Lowery Kelley Toone and James Viola Thornton Toone. He was a minister for 60 years pastoring 12 different churches in the Holy Church of Christ and had a TV and radio ministry. He was a member of Decatur First Holy Church of Christ. Rev. Toone never preached for money and was never LATE. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Martha Dean Toone; three brothers, William “Bill” Toone, J.D. Toone, Johnny Toone; two sisters, Doris Dotson, Mary Sally Toone; grandchild, James Randel Toone, II; great-grandchild, Hanna Elizabeth Suggs; and son-in-law, David Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Toone; son, Randy (Kontrania) Toone; three daughters, Pam (Thomas) Reeves, Sheila (Jimmy) Suggs, Felicia (Danny) Melson; six grandchildren, Jamie Suggs, Joshua Suggs, Selena Rickard, Rachel Toone, Derek Melson, Emily Wilson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Derek Melson, David Wilson, Joshua Suggs, Caleb Suggs, Ron Rikard and Trey Rikard.
