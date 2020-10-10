VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Funeral service for Rev. Jerry DeBell, 93, will be Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at East Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Jon DeBell and Bro. Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at East Highland Baptist Church.
Rev. DeBell died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 19, 1927, in Kentucky to Cloud Bosworth DeBell, Sr. and Hallie B. Wilson DeBell. Rev. DeBell served as a pastor to churches in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Alabama during his 51 year career. He had an engaging personality, a winsome laugh, and left a positive mark on all those who knew him. His life was one of integrity and faithful service to his Lord Jesus. We look forward to seeing him again!
Survivors include his wife, Diane Garrison DeBell, Valhermoso Springs, AL; three sons, Jon DeBell (Penny), Mint Hill, NC, and W. Keith DeBell, Sr. (Carol), Tuscaloosa, AL, and Joe Garrison, Hartselle, AL; one daughter, Robin Scruggs, Priceville, AL; one brother, Rev. Richard DeBell (Grace), Carrolton, KY; nine grandchildren, Erin DeBell (Eric Loyd), Megan McManus (Weston), Laura Boyce (Jesse), Will DeBell (Leah), Ben DeBell (Anna), Hank DeBell (Anna), Whitney Alford (Heath), Karley Garrison, and Spencer Scruggs (Megan Friedmann); and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lurline J. DeBell; his parents; one sister; and seven brothers.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorials be made to the East Highland Baptist Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.