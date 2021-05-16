DECATUR — Rev. Randall VanLandingham, affectionately known as “Bro. Randy”, passed away Thursday May 13, at his residence.
A retired United Methodist minister, he was a member of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church and served several churches in the Conference including Ninth Street of Decatur and First Methodist of Hartselle. He was the son of a Methodist minister, the late Rev. O.H. VanLandingham and Katie Hughes VanLandingham. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wilda, Nelda and his twin, Rebecca.
Randall and his twin sister were named for the first Methodist Bishop in America, Bishop Francis Asbury, as his middle name is Asbury and Rebecca’s first name is Francis.
Randall graduated from Asbury College, and earned a Master’s degree from Emory University. Following his graduation from Seminary, he was sent to Huntsville to start a new church. While there, he organized The Lakewood Methodist Church and received over 900 members. He had the honor of preaching the first sermon in the new church and also preaching on the church’s 50th anniversary. He grew up going to Camp Meetings and was the president of Bethlehem Family Camp, Bonifay, FL for 37 years. The camp’s Welcome Center was named in his honor.
Randall met the love of his life, Sue Cantrell, when his father became the minister of her home church in Nashville. He absolutely adored her all the 65 years they were married.
In addition to Sue, he is survived by his children, Randall, Jr., Kerri Hall, and Kelli VanLandingham of Washington, D.C; four grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; brother-in-law, Luther Cantrell.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 with service following at 3:00 with Rev. Charles Boling officiating. Burial will be Monday, May 17, at 12:00 at Woodlawn Cemetery Nashville with Rev. Charles Betts officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.