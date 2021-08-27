HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Rev. Thomas E. Elder, 82, will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Buttram, Rev. Mike Pope and Officer Mike Corley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Rev. Elder, who passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Hospice Family Care, was born September 23, 1938, in Macon County, Georgia, to Paul Oscar Elder and Hazel Newberry Elder. He was the Pastor of Mount Hope United Methodist Church, was in the ministry for 62 years for the United Methodist and Free Methodist Churches. He served as the Chaplain for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department for many years.
Rev. Elder was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elizabeth Baird.Survivors include his wife, Sandra Elder; sons, James E. Elder (Heather), David A. Elder (Kelly), M. Bruce Elder (Dawn), Steven K. Snyder (Robyn); daughters, Carla Osborn (Chris), Danielle Westrope (Drew); brothers, Russell M. Elder, Paul M. Elder (Linda), J. Wesley Elder (Diane); 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Hospital @ stjude.org.
