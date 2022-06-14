HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Rev. Wendell Callahan, 79, will be today, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Byrd and Bro. Greg Alred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, June 13, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Rev. Callahan died on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born May 30, 1943, in Morgan County to Stanford Louis Callahan and Stella Mae Griffith Callahan. He was a Baptist Minister and was the pastor of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ken Callahan and a daughter, Tammy Sue Callahan.
Survivors include sons, Keith Callahan (Lita), Kelvin Callahan (Tracey); daughter, Kathy Stults (David); 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Tim Singleton - who was like a son.
Pallbearers will be Jessee Jaep, Kenneth Smith, Logan Jaep, Lance Callahan, Gideon Callahan and Charles Driver.
Family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
