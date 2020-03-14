MOULTON — Funeral for Rev. William Berry Briley, 79, is noon Saturday at Parkway Funeral Home with burial in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Rev. Briley, who died March 12, 2020, was born September 8, 1940.
