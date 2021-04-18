ROCKHOUSE ROAD — Rex E. Marsh, 90, of Rockhouse Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021 at home. He was a devoted man of God, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and friend. Rex was a lifelong member of Belmor Baptist Church.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers and a grandson, Shawn Marsh Sandlin.
Rex is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Evelyn Swanner Marsh; four daughters, Linda Baker (Dan), Sue Sandlin (Larry), Kathy Sandlin (Harry) and Pam Kennedy (Dickey); two brothers, Burton Marsh and Gordon Marsh; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home on Monday, April 19, 2021 with funeral service to follow at 1 PM.
The service will be officiated by Bro. Keith Crouch. Pallbearers will be nephews, Alan Marsh, Don Marsh, Gene Marsh, David Marsh, Joe Marsh III, Jimmy Marsh and W.M. Marsh. Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Baker, Cade Baker, Cooper Baker, Will Beddingfield, Chad Barrett, Nathan Perry, Mike Henderson and Chad Henderson.
