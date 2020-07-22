MOULTON — Graveside service for Rhonda Lynn Ellis Dunlap, 62, of Moulton will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Boger Cemetery with Harold Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dunlap, who died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence, was born Sunday, March 30, 1958, to Bud Ellis and Nadine Evans Ellis. She retired from Lawrence County EMA. She was also a member of the rescue squad, an EMT and the UDC. She was preceded in death by her father and husband, Doyle L. Dunlap.
Survivors include her father, Bud Ellis; sons, Jack (Stephanie) Dunlap, Lucas Dunlap; sister, Tammy Owens; and grandchildren, Brittney, Aldridge, Zachary Dye.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
