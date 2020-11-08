DECATUR — Rhonda Renee Murphy, 64, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, while surrounded by her family, who were singing worship songs as they watched their church’s online service. Visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m., at Epic Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with Dan Durbin and Danny Patterson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Renee is survived by her children, Megan Mitchell, Clint Murphy (Laura) and Laura Dowd; granddaughter, Lainely Cupp; and sisters, Becky Moore and Kathy Patterson (Danny).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Hilda Dowd; and siblings, Terry Dowd, Anna Fagan, and Tony Dowd.
Renee was born on August 13, 1956, in Corinth, MS to parents, Ralph and Hilda Dowd. As a child she moved to Decatur, AL, where she resided the rest of her life. She was very hardworking and had a 24 year career in the paper industry. She was a devoted mother to her three children and grandchild, and family was very dear to her. She spent her retired years doting on and spending time with her granddaughter Lainely and family. Renee’s memories will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Patterson, Philip Franklin, Joseph Dowd, Wesley Moore, Zachary McClellan, and David Miles.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
